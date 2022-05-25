Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    N Kazakhstan launches new brickworks

    25 May 2022, 10:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new brickyard was launched in Podgornoye village in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The new factory is expected to produce 40 million bricks a year, the Instagram account of Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov reads.

    He stressed that the Government supported the development of the project. The local entrepreneur received a soft loan up to KZT 800 million at the rate of 4 percent per annum. The plot was provided free of charge for five years. The entrepreneur is exempted from import VAT and customs duties for imports of equipment. Over KZT 1.8 billion was invested in the project. 80 permanent jobs were generated there. The brick factory is expected to manufacture up to 40 million bricks a year and meet the region’s needs by 30%.

    «The task is to provide local construction companies with domestic goods. More building materials plants will be put into operation in the region over the next 2-3 months,» Aksakalov said.

    The plant construction started in 2019 to complete in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the commissioning date was postponed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat Industry Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works
    Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings