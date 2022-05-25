Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan launches new brickworks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2022, 10:50
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new brickyard was launched in Podgornoye village in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The new factory is expected to produce 40 million bricks a year, the Instagram account of Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov reads.

He stressed that the Government supported the development of the project. The local entrepreneur received a soft loan up to KZT 800 million at the rate of 4 percent per annum. The plot was provided free of charge for five years. The entrepreneur is exempted from import VAT and customs duties for imports of equipment. Over KZT 1.8 billion was invested in the project. 80 permanent jobs were generated there. The brick factory is expected to manufacture up to 40 million bricks a year and meet the region’s needs by 30%.

«The task is to provide local construction companies with domestic goods. More building materials plants will be put into operation in the region over the next 2-3 months,» Aksakalov said.

The plant construction started in 2019 to complete in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the commissioning date was postponed.


