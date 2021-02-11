Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan installs up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex

    11 February 2021, 17:52

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex, Platinum dRF, is installed at the multi-field regional hospital in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports. The cost of the diagnostic complex made in France is UZT 175 mln, Kazinform correspodent reports.

    It boasts unique technologies which let refine away indirect, healthless X rays and reduce radiation dose by 80%, provide higher image contrast and HF definition.

    Moreover, it should be added that the vaccination campaign againt the coronavirus infection is currently underway across Kazakhstan. The first stage of the campaign is in full swing. The first shots were administrated on the first of February 2021 countrywide, including North Kazakhstan region.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    North Kazakhstan region
