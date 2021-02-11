Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

N Kazakhstan installs up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 February 2021, 17:52
N Kazakhstan installs up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex, Platinum dRF, is installed at the multi-field regional hospital in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports. The cost of the diagnostic complex made in France is UZT 175 mln, Kazinform correspodent reports.

It boasts unique technologies which let refine away indirect, healthless X rays and reduce radiation dose by 80%, provide higher image contrast and HF definition.

Moreover, it should be added that the vaccination campaign againt the coronavirus infection is currently underway across Kazakhstan. The first stage of the campaign is in full swing. The first shots were administrated on the first of February 2021 countrywide, including North Kazakhstan region.

photo

photo


North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously