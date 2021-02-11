N Kazakhstan installs up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new up-to-date X-ray diagnostic complex, Platinum dRF, is installed at the multi-field regional hospital in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports. The cost of the diagnostic complex made in France is UZT 175 mln, Kazinform correspodent reports.

It boasts unique technologies which let refine away indirect, healthless X rays and reduce radiation dose by 80%, provide higher image contrast and HF definition.

