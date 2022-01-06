N Kazakhstan governor urges residents to avoid provocations

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov called on the residents to avoid provocations amid the upheavals across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The main government bodies operate as usual. Our task is to ensure that the vital facilities run smoothly. The situation is under control. Some restrictions will take effect with the state of emergency in place,» said Aksakalov.

He urged to avoid provocations and appeals of the destructive groups.

During the past days the region’s residents have demonstrated the high civil responsibility and political literacy.

«We receive information on appeals for violence by certain people within the region. Each such attempt will be strictly suppressed,» he said.

The head of the region pledged to personally inform the people on the situation in the region as it unfolds.