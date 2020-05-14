Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan getting back to life after coronavirus pandemic

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 May 2020, 16:24
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov says the region will slowly get back to life after the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

According to governor Aksakalov, the region will start getting back to life starting from May 18 since no new cases of the coronavirus infection has not been registered there.

He also claimed that the latest cases has been imported and there are no domestically transmitted cases in the region these days.

All people arriving into the region, in his words, will be tested for the coronavirus infection. In general, the situation is under control.

It was revealed that construction works will resume across the region in the coming days. Cafes, restaurants, and resort areas will open doors starting from May 18.

In total, 36 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region. 29 people have fully recovered from the novel virus. No coronavirus-related deaths have been detected in the region.


