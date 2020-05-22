Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    N Kazakhstan confirms one imported coronavirus case

    22 May 2020, 11:28

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Another coronavirus case was registered in North Kazakhstan region, the goods and services quality control department reports.

    A man, aged 52, a native of Turkestan region, was tested positive. On May 20 he arrived in the region from Omsk, Russia. At the Karakoga checkpoint he passed COVID-19 test. As the test gave positive result the man was hospitalized. The contacts are to be traced.

    As of today there are 91 people at quarantine centres, 49 at provisional and 340 are under home quarantine.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches