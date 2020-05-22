N Kazakhstan confirms one imported coronavirus case

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Another coronavirus case was registered in North Kazakhstan region, the goods and services quality control department reports.

A man, aged 52, a native of Turkestan region, was tested positive. On May 20 he arrived in the region from Omsk, Russia. At the Karakoga checkpoint he passed COVID-19 test. As the test gave positive result the man was hospitalized. The contacts are to be traced.

As of today there are 91 people at quarantine centres, 49 at provisional and 340 are under home quarantine.



