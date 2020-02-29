N Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day and 25th anniversary of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM On February 28 a solemn event dated to the Gratitude Day and 25th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan took place in Petropavlovsk.

The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, suggested celebrating the Gratitude Day on March 1. Notably, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was also established on March 1.

Representatives of various ethnic and cultural associations in traditional costumes presented their national handicrafts, books, national cuisine, customs and traditions. The exhibition themed Kazakh khalkyna myn algys (A thousand thanks to Kazakh people) showcased the richest culture of the people of Kazakhstan. All had a chance to taste and enjoy Azerbaijani paklava, Tatar chak-chak and Polish Faworki.

A concert, festive fireworks and a youth flash mob wrapped up the celebrations.



