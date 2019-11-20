Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

N Kazakhstan builds sports school of Olympic Reserve in Turkestan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2019, 16:26
N Kazakhstan builds sports school of Olympic Reserve in Turkestan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region built a sports school of the Olympic Reserve in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

The two-storey school with total area of over 3,000 square meters is located in Otyrar micro-district. Construction works began this March and were wrapped up in October.

According to deputy governor of the region Anton Fedyaev, despite tight deadlines of construction the sports school was built properly. It has volleyball and basketball courts, an open-air football pitch and other facilities.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

The cost of the construction of the sports school exceeded 1 billion tenge.

All 15 regions of Kazakhstan are expected to build various facilities in Turkestan on the instruction of the First President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Sport   Construction    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty