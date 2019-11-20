N Kazakhstan builds sports school of Olympic Reserve in Turkestan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region built a sports school of the Olympic Reserve in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

The two-storey school with total area of over 3,000 square meters is located in Otyrar micro-district. Construction works began this March and were wrapped up in October.

According to deputy governor of the region Anton Fedyaev, despite tight deadlines of construction the sports school was built properly. It has volleyball and basketball courts, an open-air football pitch and other facilities.

The cost of the construction of the sports school exceeded 1 billion tenge.

All 15 regions of Kazakhstan are expected to build various facilities in Turkestan on the instruction of the First President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev.