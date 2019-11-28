Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

N Kazakhstan builds multi-field hospital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 November 2019, 19:49
N Kazakhstan builds multi-field hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Construction of the up-to-date multi-field hospital compliant with JCI standards has started in Petropavlovsk,» North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov told the press conference at the Central Communications Service today.

The 500-bed hospital will contain the most advanced technology.

He also stressed that KZT 4 bln was channeled this year to upgrading the medical equipment in the region to acquire the up-to-date digital mammography machine, computer tomograph, MRT, angiograph, new generation X-ray units.

Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously