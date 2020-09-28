Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan builds infectious diseases hospital

    28 September 2020, 16:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is ready to increase COVID-19 beds capacity from 2,315 to 3,400 in case of the second wave.

    The number of lung ventilators will increase threefold from 81 to 288, oxygen concentrators twenty times from 18 to 363, pulse oximeters nine fold from 132 to 1,995. 11 Roentgen diagnostic units and mobile medical complexes will be bought in the near future.

    The 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital is under construction. It is planned to complete its construction in October. A multi-field modern hospital is being built in front of the infectious diseases hospital to comply with the world standards.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

