N Kazakhstan attracts almost 200bln of investments
29 September 2022, 14:55

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region has attracted 199bln400mln tenge of investments in January-August 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief of the Regional Economy Department Kuanyshbek Kalizhanov, the lion share of investments – about 59% - are the enterprises’ own funds.

In the structure of investments, the biggest share ( 52%) falls on agriculture, forestry and fishery, real estate operations, transport, warehousing and industry.

Growth of investments is observed in Petropavlovsk and 10 districts, with Zhambyl, Aiyrtau and Akzhar districts holding top 3 lines.

Negative dynamics is observed in Mamlyut, Zhumabayev, and Shal Akyn districts.


