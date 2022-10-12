12 October 2022, 11:00

N Kazakhstan announces amount of population's cash incomes

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the last year alone, per capita nominal cash incomes of the North Kazakhstan region’s population was 117,275 tenge ($245,44), Kazinform learned from the national statistics bureau department.

In nominal terms, cash incomes of the population increased almost by 15% compared to 2020. In real terms, the incomes grew only by 6.4%, that is explained by rise in prices for consumer goods and prices by nearly 9%.

The average per capita nominal incomes of the population in Kazakhstan in 2021 was at 130,616 tenge ($273,36).