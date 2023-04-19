Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Myanmar town records hottest day in decades

    19 April 2023, 20:35

    YANGON. KAZINFORM - A town in western Myanmar has experienced its hottest day in 44 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The Tamu town in western Myanmar's Sagaing Region logged its highest temperature in 44 years at 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the weather bureau.

    Other towns in the Southeast Asian country have also suffered higher temperatures this year, Than Naing, assistant director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua.

    April and May are the hottest months in Myanmar in a year, and the lack of rainfall in the country so far this year has added to the heat, he said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Southern, northern regions to brace for rainy weather Apr 28
    Coldiretti reports widespread hailstorm damage to crops in Italy
    Weather warning in place for Shymkent and 8 Kazakh rgns
    Rains to douse Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events