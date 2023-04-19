Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Myanmar town records hottest day in decades

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2023, 20:35
Myanmar town records hottest day in decades Photo: elevenmyanmar.com

YANGON. KAZINFORM - A town in western Myanmar has experienced its hottest day in 44 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The Tamu town in western Myanmar's Sagaing Region logged its highest temperature in 44 years at 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the weather bureau.

Other towns in the Southeast Asian country have also suffered higher temperatures this year, Than Naing, assistant director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua.

April and May are the hottest months in Myanmar in a year, and the lack of rainfall in the country so far this year has added to the heat, he said.


World News  
News
