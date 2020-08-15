Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
My Kazakhstan int’l music challenge kicks off

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 August 2020, 15:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM My Kazakhstan international music challenge kicked off in Kazakhstan today. It is initiated by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

The challenge is dated to the 90th anniversary of the outstanding composer, honored cultural worker of Kazakhstan, people’s artist, Shamshi Kaldayakov.

Bibigul Tulegenova, the golden voice of Kazakh music, started the challenge. Then she passed it on to well-known singer Alibek Dnishev, people’s artist Rosa Rymbayeva, compatriots living in CIS and non-CIS countries.

The challenge is called to unite celebrities, well-known sportsmen and compatriots living abroad.


