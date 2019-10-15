Muzbalak animated film named the best at German festival

CHEMNITZ. KAZINFORM - The full-length animated film «Muzbalak» has been given a prize «The Best Animated Film» by the German Institute for Animated Films (DIAF) at the 24th International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience «Schlingel», Kazinform reports referring to the official website of Kazakhfilm JSC.

The «Muzbalak» cartoon is based on the story of a golden eagle domesticated by a man. The film tells about friendship, mutual trust of the bird and the man. The cartoon was created at the Kazakhfilm studio by an order of the Ministry for Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan. The directors are Turdybek Maidan and Tlek Toleugazy.

«The impressive work of 2D animation is the real discovery created outside of the animated universe of Disney and Pixar», says the final press release of the festival.

The Schlingel festival is organized by the Saxon service for children and youth films. This year, 233 films from 52 countries were showcased at the festival.

It should be noted that last year «Muzbalak» was awarded «Kulager» prize of the Union of Cinematographers of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the category «The Best Animated Film».

In addition, the film was presented in the competitive program of children and youth films called «Your Cinema» within the XVII International Festival of Cinematographic Debuts «Spirit of Fire» (Khanty-Mansiysk, Russian Federation).