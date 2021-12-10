Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Mutual trade of EAEU member states amounted to $52bln in 2021 - Tokayev

    10 December 2021, 16:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Volume of mutual trade of the EAEU member states has increased by 32.5% in the past nine months, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While chairing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Heads of EAEU member states and observer states via videoconference, the Head of State said that economic indicators demonstrate stability and growth dynamics.

    President Tokayev revealed that the volume of mutual trade has totaled $52 billion in the past nine months, that is 16.5% more than in the pre-coronavirus period.

    The Head of State added that volume of exports between the EAEU member states has also demonstrated a 39% increase. This, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaks volumes of dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation, improvement of its structure and increasing competitiveness of existing sectors.

    Earlier it was announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the virtual meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU member states.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published