Muslim World League secretary-general highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s peace consolidation efforts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, described the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan as historic, Kazinform reports.

«It is a great honor for me on behalf of the Muslim World League, its councils, academies, and world structures to take part in this historic forum of leaders of the world and traditional legions, first of all, to highly appreciate great and thank-worthy efforts of Kazakhstan led by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen peace in the world and national communities through such an important and viable mechanism such as religious diplomacy,» Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said. He added that diplomacy pursues common religious and human values.

As is known the majority of conflicts and wars in human history occurred as a result of ideas ascribed to religions. He stressed these religions actually expressed just the strivings of their authors.

He mentioned that we all know that in human history to this day there are errors in ideas and judgments, resulting in negative and sometimes dangerous consequences. The key reason is distancing from each other which leads to fear and anxiety and the abyss.



