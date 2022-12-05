Musical enchanting spectacle: premiere of «The Snow Queen» at the Astana Ballet Theatre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 4, the first of four premiere shows of the enchanting spectacle «The Snow Queen» was held. The show is based on the eponymous fairy tale by the famous Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. The winter gift prepared by the company of the Astana Ballet Theatre stroke a chord with the residents and guests of the capital, as evidenced by the thunderous ovations, the incessant «bravo», and the delight with which the audience discussed the performance after the premiere, the press service of Astana Ballet informs.

«It was a genuine New Year’s fairy tale: gorgeous scenery and costumes, magical music and amazing skills of the dancers, and the auditorium was repleted with delight and applause! We are glad that this magnificent New Year’s fairy tale for family viewing with interesting directorial and artistic solutions has adorned the treasury of national choreographic art,» said Nurlan Kanetov, the artistic director of the theatre.

Choreographer Heorhii Kovtun, known for his numerous productions that have been successful on Russian and foreign stages, composer Radik Salimov, costume and stage designer Zlata Circens, and lighting designer Alexey Markov were invited to stage «The Snow Queen».

A lot of mass scenes, a mixture of different styles of dance vocabulary, a large number of hard scenery and props actively moved and employed during the action – these staging techniques are present in the new performance. It is worth noting that the workshops of Astana Ballet have been working hard for several months to create a stage design, those amazing sketches of costumes and scenery have become a reality by the staff of the capital theatre.

«We tried to create a full-fledged modern performance for the wh

ole family, not inferior to adult productions in terms of technical equipment. Judging by the reaction of the audience, I think we succeeded – both children and adults enthusiastically immersed themselves in the events occurring on the stage,» Zlata Circens shared.

The symphony orchestra of the theatre under the baton of Elmar Buribayev was responsible for the musical magic.

«It is remarkable that the plot of the great timeless fairy tale, which has already been interpreted thousands of times in various forms of art, has acquired a new choreographic interpretation in the form of musical theatre on our stage rather than elsewhere. I am sure that this fabulous performance will appeal to the audience from any age category, because it is distinguished by very expressive and simultaneously understandable characters, colourful costumes and scenery, as well as the atmosphere of real magic. You can bring children to this ballet from an early age and introduce them to the beautiful art,» Elmar Buribayev said.

On the first day, the main roles were performed by the dancers of the Astana Ballet Theatre: The Snow Queen – Riza Kanatkyzy, Gerda – Nazerke Aimukhametova, Kai – Sundet Sultanov, and the Storyteller – Weslley Carvalho. In addition, young students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography took part in the production.

There are three more premiere shows ahead, on December 9, 10 and 11, where other casts will appear in front of the public, which means that the performance will acquire new bright and vibrant colours. For all ballet admirers who did not have time to get to the long-awaited production, the Astana Ballet Theatre will once again show the famous fairy tale on January 6, 7 and 8.

The premiere was held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.