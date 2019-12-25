Musical Christmas Evening at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A magnificent Christmas Gala Concert will be presented by the Astana Opera Chamber Choir under the direction of the Chief Choirmaster, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. On January 7, in the opera house’s Chamber Hall, the famous choir collective will perform beloved by all folk songs, exciting choral works and popular Christmas carols.





«During the year, the Astana Opera Choir has been carrying out a very large, intense work, participating in premiere productions, current performances and concert programs. We constantly maintain good shape, and this evening for us will be a kind of report on the work we have accomplished, on our performances. We will present our art to the audience in a slightly different format. The choir collective’s recital includes works in different genres; we will show our capabilities in a capella singing. Classical, folk and sacred music will be performed. Each of these genres requires its own separate vocal technique, special skills. I would like to note that our choir has many awards, including victory at the prestigious international competition in Poland for the performance of sacred music. We are preparing very seriously and thoroughly, so I invite everyone to attend our concert and enjoy the meeting with musical art, and I also congratulate the residents and guests of the capital on the upcoming holidays,» Maestro Yerzhan Dautov said.

The Astana Opera Choir invariably participates in all opera and some ballet productions of the opera house. Along with this, the choir leads an active concert life, promoting classical and national musical art in the country and abroad. The choir’s diverse repertoire includes world classical music masterpieces, as well as works by Kazakh composers. The voices of the Astana Opera choir singers received the highest regard from world-famous masters, among them: Elena Obraztsova, Zubin Mehta, Placido Domingo, Valery Gergiev, Pier Luigi Pizzi, Ildar Abdrazakov and many others.

Brilliant performances of the Chamber Choir singers will give the audience a festive mood, positive emotions and inspiration for the entire year.

Sourse: Astana Opera



