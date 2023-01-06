Musical Christmas at Astana Opera

6 January 2023, 09:34

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera will celebrate the bright holiday of Christmas. On January 7, the opera house’s brilliant soloists will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage with an exciting concert program Christmas Chimes, Kazinform learned from the official website of Astana Opera.

That evening, the performers set themselves the task of creating a warm, cozy atmosphere and giving the audience a festive mood.

«We approach this concert with great reverence and excitement. Christmas is a glorious holiday celebrated all over the world by people of various faiths. Therefore, this evening we want to share our feelings with our beloved audience, to unite people so that representatives of different faiths come to us and plunge into the dreamlike world of art, into the world of music,» Yelena Sakhno, the organizer of the concert noted.

Margarita Dvoretskaya, Astana Opera’s soloist, added: «In the New Year, I would like to wish everyone a peaceful sky, harmony, warmth, joy. Let music serve as a vehicle of friendship between peoples. Through music, a person discovers the best sides of his soul, becomes kinder and learns the world of beauty.»

The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Margarita Dvoretskaya, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, as well as Madina Islamova, Malika Minisini, Arthur Gabdiyev, Narul Toikenov, Azat Malik and others will take part in the concert. Concertmasters – Yelena Sakhno, the Honoured Worker of Kyrgyzstan Gulshan Konusheva and Zaru Zhazykbayeva. The stars of the capital’s opera house will perform ancient romances, sacred music, famous arias and duets from world opera classics, including the Snow Maiden’s aria from Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera The Snow Maiden, Lisa and Polina’s duet Yzh Vecher from Tchaikovsky’s opera The Queen of Spades, Ave Maria in the versions of Franz Schubert and Giulio Caccini and other works.

In addition, on January 15, a concert of music by Johannes Brahms Frei aber Einsam will be presented to the residents and guests of the capital. Well-known Kazakh artists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan – Astana Opera’s principal soloist Aigul Niyazova and the principal first violin of the opera house’s symphony orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov, as well as talented instrumentalists – violist Olesya Morozova, pianists Andrei Morozov and Yekaterina Lapukhina will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage. Brahms’ chamber works will be featured for the audience in a nuanced interpretation of the performers: Sonata for violin and piano No. 3, Sonata for viola and piano No. 2 in E-flat major, Two songs for voice, viola, viola and piano, as well as Scherzo in C minor from sonata F-A-E.