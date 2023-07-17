Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Museum elevator plunges injuring two women

    17 July 2023, 09:09

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – Two women were injured on Sunday as an elevator collapsed in a museum in Akmola region, Kazinform has learned from the local police.

    The accident happened at the ALZHIR Museum on July 16.

    Two women born in 1940 and 1969 reportedly sustained multiple fractures after the elevator carrying them plunged. It is unclear how many floors the elevator plunged. Both women were rushed to a hospital.

    The ALZHIR Museum dedicated to the memory of victims of political repressions and totalitarianism. The ALZHIR stands for Akmola camp of wives of traitors of the motherland.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Boy, 6, plummets from 5th floor in Kostanay
    New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region
    Police officer hits mother, daughter in crosswalk in Shymkent
    Japan eyes new system to fine cyclists for traffic violations
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people