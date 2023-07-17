Museum elevator plunges injuring two women

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – Two women were injured on Sunday as an elevator collapsed in a museum in Akmola region, Kazinform has learned from the local police.

The accident happened at the ALZHIR Museum on July 16.

Two women born in 1940 and 1969 reportedly sustained multiple fractures after the elevator carrying them plunged. It is unclear how many floors the elevator plunged. Both women were rushed to a hospital.

The ALZHIR Museum dedicated to the memory of victims of political repressions and totalitarianism. The ALZHIR stands for Akmola camp of wives of traitors of the motherland.