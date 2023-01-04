Go to the main site
    Murat Zhurebekov relieved of post of first vice minister of energy

    4 January 2023, 17:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By an order of the Kazakh Prime Minister Murat Zhurebekov has been relieved of duties as the first vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan due to his transfer to another job, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

    Born in 1978 in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, University of Strathclyde, Harvard Business School, Kazakh-British Technical University.

    From July to December of 2019 he worked as the vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.


    Energy Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
