Murat Nurtleu appointed Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 12:02
ASTANA. KAZINFORM By Presidential decree, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

As per the same decree, Murat Nurtleu was relieved of his duties of the Chief of the President’s Executive Office.

Born in 1976 in Almaty, Murat Nurtleu is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in International Relations.

From 1998 to 2007, he held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2011, he was Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2011, he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Ambassador at Large. In the same year, he assumed the office of the MFA’s Asia and Africa Department Director.

From 2011-2014, Murat Nurtleu served as Minister-Counsellor of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Office in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

In 2014-2016, he was Chief of the Foreign Policy Center of the President’s Executive Office.

In March 2019, he was appointed the President’s Aide.

In January 2022, Murat Nurtleu was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee.

In February 2022, he was appointed Chief of the President’s Executive Office.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
