    • Mural of renowned opera singer Yermek Serkebayev appears in Kazakh capital

    20 July 2022 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mural with Kazakhstan’s Peoples Artist Yermek Serkebayev appeared on a residential complex in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the city administration.

    The 30m mural depicting Yermek Serkebayev was painted on the façade of the 9-storey residential complex in Karamende bi Shakauly 1.

    Yermek Serkebayev is an eminent Kazakh opera singer who was born in Almaty in 1926. He was a graduate of the Chaikovsky Alma-Ata Music College and the Kurmangazy Kazakh Conservatory. Throughout his career he was the soloist of the Abai Kazakh Theater of Opera and Ballet and toured Romania, Pakistan, France, India, China, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and many other countries. He passed away in 2013 in Almaty.


