Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mural of renowned opera singer Yermek Serkebayev appears in Kazakh capital
20 July 2022 12:16

Mural of renowned opera singer Yermek Serkebayev appears in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mural with Kazakhstan’s Peoples Artist Yermek Serkebayev appeared on a residential complex in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the city administration.

The 30m mural depicting Yermek Serkebayev was painted on the façade of the 9-storey residential complex in Karamende bi Shakauly 1.

Yermek Serkebayev is an eminent Kazakh opera singer who was born in Almaty in 1926. He was a graduate of the Chaikovsky Alma-Ata Music College and the Kurmangazy Kazakh Conservatory. Throughout his career he was the soloist of the Abai Kazakh Theater of Opera and Ballet and toured Romania, Pakistan, France, India, China, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and many other countries. He passed away in 2013 in Almaty.






Screen from video

Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Exhibition ‘Dimash: The Golden Voice of Kazakhstan’ held in Indonesia
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive