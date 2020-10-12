Go to the main site
    Mural depicting Abai unveiled in Aksai city

    12 October 2020, 14:40

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – A mural depicting the Kazakh prominent poet Abai has been painted across the side of a multistory building in the city of Aksai, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The mural is the first to depict Abai in the entire West Kazakhstan region.

    It has been painted by Uralsk natives Yakov and Dariya Polishchuks on the multistory building’s side of 250 square meters for 15 days. The mural is resistant to weather and temperature changes. It is said that the mural is illuminated during the night.

    Earlier, murals depicting Soviet Hero Baurzhan Momyshuly and Kazakh Kazakh singer and musician Batyrkhan Shukenov were unveiled in the city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region Abai 175 Years
