Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Mural depicting Abai unveiled in Aksai city

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2020, 14:40
Mural depicting Abai unveiled in Aksai city

URALSK. KAZINFORM – A mural depicting the Kazakh prominent poet Abai has been painted across the side of a multistory building in the city of Aksai, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mural is the first to depict Abai in the entire West Kazakhstan region.

It has been painted by Uralsk natives Yakov and Dariya Polishchuks on the multistory building’s side of 250 square meters for 15 days. The mural is resistant to weather and temperature changes. It is said that the mural is illuminated during the night.

Earlier, murals depicting Soviet Hero Baurzhan Momyshuly and Kazakh Kazakh singer and musician Batyrkhan Shukenov were unveiled in the city.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


West Kazakhstan region    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty