    Mural depicting Abai appears in Nur-Sultan

    9 June 2020, 18:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A portrait of Abai, eminent Kazakh poet, composer, founder of the Kazakh written literature, appeared on the wall of an apartment building located on Abai Avenue, 50 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the official website of the capital's mayor's office, the portrait is dedicated to the poet's 175th anniversary.

    The Kazakh capital also has the murals devoted to frontline health workers fighting against the coronavirus, as well as to the hero, military commander, Great Patriotic War veteran Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Abai 175 Years Nur-Sultan
