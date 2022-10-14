Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Mummified Alpine marmot 6,600 years old says analysis

    14 October 2022, 21:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A mummified Alpine marmot or groundhog found at an altitude of 4,300 metres on Mt Rosa in August is 6,600 years old, according to an initial analysis of the mummy, ANSA reports.

    «The calibrated carbon dating has revealed that the exemplar lived around 6,600 years ago, in the Neolithic Age,» said the report.

    «The reliability of the result, equal to 95.4%, attests to the eceptional nature of the find that puts the Lyskamm mummy's lifetime between 4,691 and 4,501 BC».
    The carbon dating was done in a US lab on a sample of the marmot's rib.
    The animal was found on the eastern wall of the Lyskamm Glacier after the glacier shrank due to climate change.


    Photo: ANSA

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, warns UNESCO
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital