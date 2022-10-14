Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
Mummified Alpine marmot 6,600 years old says analysis
14 October 2022, 21:43

Mummified Alpine marmot 6,600 years old says analysis

ROME. KAZINFORM - A mummified Alpine marmot or groundhog found at an altitude of 4,300 metres on Mt Rosa in August is 6,600 years old, according to an initial analysis of the mummy, ANSA reports.

«The calibrated carbon dating has revealed that the exemplar lived around 6,600 years ago, in the Neolithic Age,» said the report.

«The reliability of the result, equal to 95.4%, attests to the eceptional nature of the find that puts the Lyskamm mummy's lifetime between 4,691 and 4,501 BC».
The carbon dating was done in a US lab on a sample of the marmot's rib.
The animal was found on the eastern wall of the Lyskamm Glacier after the glacier shrank due to climate change.


Photo: ANSA

Related news
Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, warns UNESCO
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive