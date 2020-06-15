Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Multiple children mothers receive KZT 93.9 bln of allowances since Jan

    15 June 2020, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over January-May 2020 some 387,200 large families received KZT 93.9 bln of allowances. 396,500 families with many children received KZT 20.4 bln of benefits in May, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.

    Families with 4 minor children and more living together or internal students aged under 23 have the right to get the allowances independent of their revenues. Benefits range depending on the number of children from KZT 44,532 (for 4 kids) up to KZT 77,951 (for 7 kids). Families with 8 and more children receive 4 Monthly Calculation Indexes for each child up to KZT 88,896 and so on forth.

    In 2020 the republican budget is set to allocate KZT 191.1 bln to pay allowances to the large families.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Social support
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry