Multiple children mothers receive KZT 93.9 bln of allowances since Jan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2020, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over January-May 2020 some 387,200 large families received KZT 93.9 bln of allowances. 396,500 families with many children received KZT 20.4 bln of benefits in May, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.

Families with 4 minor children and more living together or internal students aged under 23 have the right to get the allowances independent of their revenues. Benefits range depending on the number of children from KZT 44,532 (for 4 kids) up to KZT 77,951 (for 7 kids). Families with 8 and more children receive 4 Monthly Calculation Indexes for each child up to KZT 88,896 and so on forth.

In 2020 the republican budget is set to allocate KZT 191.1 bln to pay allowances to the large families.


