Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Multidisciplinary clinic to be opened in Shymkent

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 June 2020, 11:48
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Today Akim of Shymkent city Murat Aitenov has visited several medical facilities, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim.

Murat Aitenov got acquainted with the repair of «Mother and Child» rehabilitation center. The «Mother and Child» center is the only medical organization in the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides specialized medical care in a round-the-clock hospital for children under 18 diagnosed with HIV infection, children and women with chronic viral hepatitis «B» and «C».

In addition, Murat Aitenov also visited a construction site of the multidisciplinary clinic «My Polyclinic».

Akimat    Social support  
