    • Multi-level car parking garages to be built in Almaty

    11 August 2022 11:57

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev held a regular meeting with the local population, Kazinform reports.

    One of the issues raised at the meeting was lack of parking spaces in the city, which causes numerous problems for the residents. Drivers park their cars along the roadways, accessways are sometimes partially blocked. Neither firefighting trucks nor ambulances can get through the cars parked inconsiderately, residents say.

    According to the ьayor, the akimat (city's administration) will present a program of construction of multi-level parking garages till the end of the year.

    In 2023, the akimat will start working over this issue with private investors.


    Photo: highways.today

