Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Yang Jiechi discuss Kazakhstan-China bilateral coop

    3 March 2020, 21:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has met today with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Kazinform reports.

    As the MFA press office informed, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of important issues of the bilateral cooperation, including further development of the political, trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

    The sides also discussed the issues of the two countries’ interaction in countering the spread of coronavirus infection.

    Yang Jiechi is visiting Kazakhstan as part of his Central Asian tour.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies