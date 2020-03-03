Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Yang Jiechi discuss Kazakhstan-China bilateral coop

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 March 2020, 21:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has met today with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Kazinform reports.

As the MFA press office informed, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of important issues of the bilateral cooperation, including further development of the political, trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

The sides also discussed the issues of the two countries’ interaction in countering the spread of coronavirus infection.

Yang Jiechi is visiting Kazakhstan as part of his Central Asian tour.


