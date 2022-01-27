Go to the main site
    Mukhtar Tleuberdi holds phone talk with Pakistani Foreign Minister

    27 January 2022, 08:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A phone talk between Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi took place at the initiative of the Pakistani side, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

    The interlocutors exchanged the views on the cooperation in political, trade and economic and humanitarian spheres as well as discussed the prospects for interaction within international platforms.

    Kazakh Minister Tleuberdi noted Kazakhstan’s full support for Pakistan’s upcoming presidency of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and confirmed his participation in it.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan-Pakistan
