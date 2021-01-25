Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Mukhtar Tileuberdi receives Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan

    25 January 2021, 20:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has received today Ambassador of Ukraine in Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting the sides discussed the key aspects of bilateral relations, preparations for the 14th session of the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian Commission for Economic Cooperation and interaction within the framework of international organizations as well as the fight against the coronavirus infection.

    The interlocutors also noted the solid political dialogue established between the two countries and welcomed the gradual development of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region