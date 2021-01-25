Mukhtar Tileuberdi receives Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has received today Ambassador of Ukraine in Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the key aspects of bilateral relations, preparations for the 14th session of the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian Commission for Economic Cooperation and interaction within the framework of international organizations as well as the fight against the coronavirus infection.

The interlocutors also noted the solid political dialogue established between the two countries and welcomed the gradual development of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.