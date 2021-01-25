Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Mukhtar Tileuberdi receives Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 January 2021, 20:37
Mukhtar Tileuberdi receives Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has received today Ambassador of Ukraine in Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the key aspects of bilateral relations, preparations for the 14th session of the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian Commission for Economic Cooperation and interaction within the framework of international organizations as well as the fight against the coronavirus infection.

The interlocutors also noted the solid political dialogue established between the two countries and welcomed the gradual development of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Ukraine  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events