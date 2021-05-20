Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed holds meeting with Romanian ambassador Cezar Manole Armeanu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate Committee on international relations, defense, and security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed and Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Cezar Manole Armeanu discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Upper Chamber of the Parliament Senate.

The meeting noted that during almost 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Romania a strong foundation for productive promotion of contacts and close mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas have been established between the two countries. Dynamic interparliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Romania takes a special place.

At the meeting, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed stated that Romanian deputies take great interest in public and political lives of the country for which much of the credit belongs to the Kazakhstan-Romania friendship group of the two parliaments. He called for greater use of the group’s potential.

He went on to say that the country intends to strengthen not only bilateral cooperation, but also multilateral contacts within international interparliamentary organizations such as the Parliamentary Assemblies of the OSCE, European Council, and Interparliamentary Union.

The interlocutors also noted the importance of expanding economic ties with high technology, energy, agriculture as the most prospective. They called for a great implementation of transit and transport and investment potentials.

The Senator added that in 2020 some important events to mark the 175th anniversary of poet Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi were held in Romania. The bust to great Kazakh poet Abai was unveiled in Bucharest. Other cities of the country held Days of Culture and Days of Kazakhstani Film. He noted that it is planned to open the Kazakhstan center at the Babeș-Bolyai University, Kazakhstan square and statues of Kurmangazy in Medgidia and that of Mihai Eminescu in Nur-Sultan.