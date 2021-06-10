Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, EU Special Representative for CA meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chair of the international affairs, defense and security committee of the Kazakh Senate Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed met with Peter Burian, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, the Chamber’s press service reports.

Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed noted that cooperation with the EU is one of the key directions of the country’s foreign policy. He added that the EU is the reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

The parties shared views on economic, sociocultural and political cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU. Activation of inter-parliamentary ties may become an important element of political dialogue. He confirmed interest in further development a constructive dialogue with the European Parliament within the Kazakhstan-EU parliamentary cooperation committee.



