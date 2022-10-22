22 October 2022, 18:46

Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in US together with the Abai Center at the George Washington University co-hosted an online round table discussion of the cultural legacy of the classicist, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The main purpose of the event was to popularize the culture and spiritual values of the Kazakh people by widely presenting the studies and works of the writer.

Representatives of the academia of Kazakhstan and the United States, who took part in the round table, discussed the multifaceted scientific and cultural legacy of writer and noted its relevance in the modern world.

In his welcoming speech delivered to the participants of the round table Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized the invaluable contribution of Auezov to the history of the development of the Kazakh literature, and also called on young foreign literary critics and listeners to further study the writer's work.

The event was attended by Director General of Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art in Kazakhstan Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, Director of the Scientific-Cultural Center Auezov House-Museum Diar Kunayev, Professor of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University Guljanat Kurmangaliyeva Ercilasun, Professor of Slavic Languages, Film Studies, and International Affairs of the George Washington University Peter Rollberg, Professor at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kanipash Madibayeva, writer Nurdaulet Aqysh and Doctor of Philology Alua Temirbolat.

The discussion was moderated by Director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) of the George Washington University Marlene Laruelle.

Photo: gov.kz