    Mukhtar Auezov’s book in Tatar presented in Kazan

    3 March 2023, 10:58

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM A research-to-practice conference held in Kazan celebrated the publication of the collection of the works of the great Kazakh writer, Mukhtar Auezov, in the Tatar language, Kazinform reports.

    The book includes two short novels and one feature story of Mukhtar Auezov.

    The new edition is dated to the 125th anniversary of the writer.

    The book was translated by assistant professor of the Philosophy and Cross-cultural Communications Institute of the Kazan Federal University Gulfiya Gainullina. She said literary works reflecting peculiarities of national mentality, customs and traditions, views towards the world around us and mutual relations play an invaluable role in the dialogue of culture.

    The literary translation of the works of the great Kazakh writer, playwright, scientist, academician, Mukhtar Auezov, in Tatar helps rapprochement, continuous exchange of aesthetic experience, which is the driving force of the common-literary development.

    The book will be donated soon to the museums, archives and expo halls of Kazan and other regions of Tatarstan. The number of printed copies makes some 100,000.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

