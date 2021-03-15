Muftis of Kazakhstan and Egypt sign joint agreement

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of the Muslims official Nauryzbay mazhi Taganuly visited the Al-Azhar Fatwa Global Cente and met with Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam during his official visit to Egypt, Kazinform cites the press service of the Administration.

During the meeting Nauryzbay mazhi Taganuly and Shawki Allam discussed wider issues of concern to the Islamic Umma, including access to mortgages, establishment of religious holidays, and commitment to the prevailing Madhhab in the country. The muftis agreed to adopt a joint fatwa to that end.

Both officially signed an agreement on scientific and religious cooperation between the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan and the Al-Azhar Fatwa Global Cente of Egypt as well as exchanged the documents to expand bilateral cooperation and fraternity.



