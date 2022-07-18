Much to be proud of: Astana Opera completes its 9th season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last Friday, the country’s main theatrical venue, Astana Opera, completed its 9th season. Admiring its impressive results could take a long time: 10 tours around Kazakhstan, the artists’ awards, festival nominations, and the creative team delighted the audience with three high-profile premieres. In the new season, which will open on September 9, the opera house will hold a brilliant celebration of the 10th anniversary of its foundation, Astana Opera informs on its website.

The outgoing season was eventful for all artists. The repertoire performances and concerts at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall were presented in an unprecedented variety: every month the viewers were offered to choose from 25 different performances in the playbill.