    Much of Kazakhstan to expect precipitation over weekend

    24 February 2023, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts Kazakhstan is to brace for precipitation, predicted to be heavy in the east, south, and southeast, as well as high wind, accompanied by ground blizzard in the north, and black ice in the south, Kazinform reports.

    According to the country's weather service Kazhydromet, due to an anticyclone, no precipitation is predicted in Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Ulytau, and Kyzylorda regions in the next three days (Feb.25-27). Fog is to blanket much of the country.

    Warmer temperatures are expected in the west and northwest, while the rest parts of the country are to see temperatures fall.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

