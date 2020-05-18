Go to the main site
    Mt. Fuji to be closed to climbers this summer due to virus

    18 May 2020, 11:40

    SHIZUOKA. KAZINFORM Mt. Fuji will be closed to climbers this summer to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages three of the four major routes to Japan's highest peak, announced Monday it will not open any of the paths for the official climbing season this year, Kyodo reports.

    Normally, hordes of climbers make their way to the summit of the mountain between July 10 and Sept. 10 each year.

    Yamanashi, another central Japan prefecture, has already made a similar announcement for the fourth route to the peak of the 3,776-meter-volcanic mountain. Its Yoshida track is the most popular, with 60 percent of climbers using it.

    It is the first time since 1960 that all four routes will be closed during the climbing season, according the prefectures.

    The cabins that are dotted along the routes to be used by resting climbers will also remain closed.

    The mountain, a UNESCO world cultural heritage site, attracted about 236,000 climbers for last year's season, according to the Environment Ministry.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism World News
